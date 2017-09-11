Lake View Defeats South Robeson

By Craig Brown

The Lake View High School Wild Gators defeated the Mustangs of South Robeson High School 50-6 Monday night in Lake View on a weather delayed game previously scheduled for last Friday.

Things did not look good for the Mustangs at the start as the Wild Gators recovered the opening kickoff on the Mustang 22-yard line. On first down at the 22-yard line Gator quarterback, De’Ante Bridgett hit wide receiver Deonte Roberts with a touchdown pass to get the Wild Gators on the board. The extra point was blocked holding the Wild Gator lead to 6-0 with 11:35 left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs took over on offense following the kick at their 32-yard line. On their first offensive play running back Jamearos McCleod broke several tackles and raced 68 yards for the touchdown. The conversion failed leaving the game even at 6-6 with 10:58 left in the first quarter. Fate never smiled on the Mustangs again in this game.

On their next offensive possession, Gator running back Benji Kelly finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run and then ran in the two point conversion to put Lake View up 14-6 with 7:48 left in the first quarter. The Wild Gators again recovered the kickoff deep inside the Mustang territory. Quickly Bridgett went to work, and this time connected with Albert Wheeler with a 22-yard touchdown pass. Kelly ran in the conversion to increase the Wild Gator lead to 22-6 with 7:15 left in the first quarter.

With 1:36 left in the first quarter, Delvon Bethea crossed the goal line from 35 yards out followed by Kelly adding the two point conversion run to give the Wild Gators a 30-6 lead with the quarter ending with this score.

On the Wild Gators first possession of the second quarter Bridgett completed a good drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Bethea. The conversion failed holding the Wild Gator lead to 36-6.

With 2:56 left in the second quarter Bethea crossed the goal line from 14 yards out. Tieray Blue’s point after kick increased the Gator lead to 43-6 with the first half ending with this score. The second half had the clock running without stoppage. Wild Gator Head Coach Daryl King began playing his reserves at the start of the second half. The final score of the game came with 1:50 left in the third quarter when Josh Floyd ran in a touchdown from 22 yards out. The kick failed holding the Wild Gator lead to 50-6.

Always the sportsmen, the Wild Gator coaches played every player on the roster but did not push to add any additional scoring. Wild Gator Head Coach Daryl King had little to say about his teams win other than he was proud of them and the efforts they gave and their good sportsmanship attitude. The win improves the Wild Gator record to 2-1.

On offense for the Wild Gators, De’Ante Bridgett was 7 of 8 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns adding five yards rushing on two carries, Delvon Bethea had 98 yards on four carries with two touchdowns and caught a 32-yard touchdown pass, Benji Kelly had 35 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown and caught a pass for 15 yards adding three two point conversions, Deonte Roberts caught two passes for 68 yards, Albert Wheeler caught two passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan King had 21 yards rushing. Josh Floyd had 27 yards on three carries with a touchdown. Tahja Nesmith added six yards, and Fred Reaves added four yards.

On defense, Tierar Blue had eight tackles and eight assists. Web Cardwell had seven tackles three assists. Deonte Roberts and Shiyon Gilchrist had five tackles with two assists each; Roberts adding a blocked kick and Gilchrist getting a quarterback sack. Jordan King and William Hayes had four tackles three assists each with Hayes adding a fumble recovery. Delvon Bethea, Wanya Nesmith, Keiondre Wheeler and Shemar Horne had three tackles with an assist each. Albert Wheeler, Marshall Powell and Willie Wheeler had two tackles with three assists each with Wheeler adding an interception. Alex Huggins, Caleb Andrews, Fred Reaves, Dylan Rogers and Isaiah Flemming added a tackle with two assists each with Reaves adding a fumble recovery. Bryson Grimsley had three tackle assists, and Larry Inman added two tackle assists. Lake View will be home this Friday and host Mullins High School with game time set for 7:30.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

