By John F. Bracey

It may be hard to believe, but yes, Latta High School has a swim team.

As they dive into the 2017 season, it marks Latta High School’s fifth year since its inception.

The current team has maintained its largest number of swimmers to date…three. Why that number may seem small, it is a 67% increase from the team’s first year.

The team is comprised of team captain, high school freshman and third year swimmer, Elli Arambulo; eighth grader and second year swimmer, Katie Bracey; and seventh grade newcomer, Lola Haselden. Nicknamed ‘The Mighty Three’, these young Vikings are ready to make waves.

On August 26, 2017, Latta competed in their second swim meet of the year, the 8th Annual Ripley’s Aquarium High School Swimming Invitational at Pepper Geddings Aquatic Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. The meet was hosted by Carolina Forrest High School. Each swimmer is allowed to compete in two individual races per swim meet, as well as any team relays the school may have entered. Unfortunately, ‘The Mighty Three’ do not have enough swimmers to qualify for relays (four swimmers are needed), but that does not deter the Latta swimmers from giving their all in their individual events.



Arambulo swam the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. He finished the day recording two new personal records (PR) for each race shaving almost four seconds from his 100-yard backstroke (1:27.02sec).



Bracey had a solid day swimming the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle. She was able to swim to a new PR (1:09.47sec) in the 100-yard freestyle taking three seconds off her previous record and finishing first in her heat.



Appearing in only her second high school swim meet, Haselden swam with the heart of a champion. Although she did not record any PRs in today’s meet, she established great motivational times for herself.

Haselden’s story is quite amazing and inspiring when you consider that she was not sure she was going to be able to swim this year. Over the summer, she underwent major spinal surgery to correct her scoliosis. Not letting that stop her, this “little fish” is proving she has the strength of a Viking. Haselden came in 10th overall in the 100 butterfly and 14th overall in the 200 free.







Latta’s swim team’s next meet is scheduled for September 5th at 6PM at Sumter Recreational Center. Your support is greatly appreciated. If you have a Latta Middle or High School student that would be interested in joining next year’s team, this would be a great opportunity for that student to experience a swim meet first hand. Coach Maclean Bracey encourages anyone that may be interested in joining the team to contact her at [email protected] gmail.com.