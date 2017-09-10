District Four Breakfast And Lunch Menus: September 12-15

All students in Dillon District Four have an opportunity for a free breakfast and a free lunch.

Breakfast

September 12: Breakfast Entrée – Sausage Roll; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Go Yogurt, 100% Wango Mango Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

September 13: Breakfast Entrée – Blueberry Pop-tart; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Apple Sauce Cups, 100% Grape Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

September 14: Breakfast Entrée – Turkey Pepperoni Pizza; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Seedless Raisin, 100% Apple Cherry Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

September 15: Breakfast Entrée – Blueberry Bread; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Diced Peach Cups, 100% Fruit Blend Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

DIABETIC MENU

September 12: Breakfast Entrées – Go-Yogurt, Sausage Patty; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Go Yogurt, 100% Wango Mango Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

September 13: Breakfast Entrées – Sausage Patty, Cheese Stick; Fruit/ Vegetable Option – Apple Sauce Cups, 100% Grape Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

September 14: Breakfast Entrées – Go-Yogurt, Sausage Patty; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Seedless Raisin, 100% Apple Cherry Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

September 15: Breakfast Entrées – Sausage Patty, Cheese Stick; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Diced Peach Cups, 100% Fruit Blend Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

CAFÉ – 6th – 8th

September 12: Breakfast Entrée – Sausage Roll or Cereal; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Go Yogurt, 100% Wango Mango Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

September 13: Breakfast Entrée – Blueberry Pop-tart or Cereal; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Apple Sauce Cups, 100% Grape Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

September 14: Breakfast Entrée – Platter Grits, Sausage, Egg & Toast or Cereal; Fruit/Vegetable Option – Seedless Raisin, 100% Apple Cherry Juice; Choice of Milk – 1% White or Chocolate Milk

LUNCH

September 12: Lunch Entrees-Choose One: Grilled Cheese Pretzel Sandwich or Bologna & Cheese Sandwich – Choice of Sides: Garden Peas, Baby Carrots, Steam Broccoli, Mayo Pack, Pineapple Tidbit, Milk

September 13: Lunch Entrees-Choose One: Steak Sub or Hamburger – Choice of Sides: Mozz. Cheese, Cole Slaw, Potato Round, Peppers & Onions, Ketchup pack, Mandarin Oranges Milk

September 14: Lunch Entrees-Choose One: Mighty Hamburger Steak & Gravy or Southern Vinegar BBQ – Choice of Sides: Biscuit, Herb Mashed Potatoes, Lima Beans, Steam Cabbage, Fresh Orange, Milk

September 15: Lunch Entrees-Choose One: Corn Dog or Chicken Tenders – Choice of Sides: Seasoned Fries, House Salad, Yammy Pineapple, Mustard pack, Ketchup pack, Sweet & Sour Dip, Fruit Pearl Tropical Fruit, Milk

DAILY LUNCH OPTIONS: 6th-8th Grade and Lake View High School: Choice of Hot Entrée or Salad Bar or Sandwich Bar – Dillon High School: Choice of Hot Entrée or Salad Bar or Sandwich Bar or Pasta Bar or Salad Bar

