Mrs. Betty Ivey Miller, 98, died Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Pruitt Health Care of Dillon after an illness.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake View. Burial followed at Lake View Cemetery directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Miller was born in Dillon County, the daughter of the late Burney and Betty Merritt Ivey. Mrs. Miller was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake View and the Dorcas Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her sons; J. B. Miller (Margie), Kenneth Miller (Joyce Dean), Larry Miller and Tommy Miller (Phyllis); nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Tooney Miller; granddaughter, Laura Miller, and grandson, Doug Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lake View, P.O. Box 397, Lake View, SC 29563

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Thorne Retirement, Pruitt Healthcare, and Pruitt Hospice.