Death Notices: 8/29

David Allen Cook passed away on August 20, 2017 at Wake Forrest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem NC. Funeral Services was held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2017 at New Zion AME Zion Church, Clio, with burial in the church cemetery. A wake washeld from 6-8 on Friday August 25, 2017 in the chapel of House of Thomas. Friends may call at the home of his sister, 1310 Gordonville Ct., Dillon. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon.

*

Funeral service for Flora Thomas Nance was Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Poplar Creek Baptist Church in Lake View. Burial followed in the Union Cemetery in Lake View. Mrs. Nance died on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Ezzard Lloyd was Sunday, April 27, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Minturn Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Dillon. Burial followed in the Fresh Beginning Church Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Lloyd died on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon was in charge of these arrangements.