Ebenezer Holds Back-To-School Event

On Saturday, August 5th, Ebenezer Missionary Church, Clio, held their annual Back 2 School Bash.

During this event students from Marlboro, Dillon as well as other surrounding counties were invited to come receive a backpack filled with school supplies and an encouraging statement.

The event began with Angela Hepburn, Selina Blue and Jerry Johnson giving information to parents and students about managing their time, the Read to Succeed Act, and Special Education.

Marlboro County High School student athletes Any’ja Green and Jameson Blue gave students advice on how to maintain academics and athletics. ZaQuanza Covington former Marlboro County High School student who is currently a Dance Education Major at Columbia College, performed a liturgical dance as a form of entertainment. Throughout this portion of the program students had the opportunity to win gift cards.

Students were given their back packs and treated to outside activities such as hula hoop contests, basketball, and bounce houses.

Satoya Dubose, coordinator of the Back 2 School Bash, notes that this event is needed in the community because every child deserves to be properly equipped during for school in order to have a fair start.

The goal of this event is for every child in Marlboro County to have a backpack and adequate school supplies. The Back 2 School Bash originated several years ago by the late Minister Peggy Johnson through Ebenezer’s Christian Education department. Nonperishable food items that were donated by the program attendees were delivered to the local food pantry.