Trimming Overgrown Shrubbery Will Make Things Better And Safer

To The Editor:

Upon leaving Trico Water Company the other day, I noticed how the overgrown shrubbery had been completely removed at Calhoun Street. How nice, I thought, how we can see clearly both ways.

Another couple of bad places that bother me in Dillon are Calhoun Street and 301 – tremendously overgrown shrubbery; and also, at Hardee’s on 301 – a very busy in and out place, but you can’t see clearly pulling out, due to shrubbery.

I know the City has more urgent duties than seeing about overgrown shrubbery, but we little old short ladies would feel better and safer if the shrubbery could be trimmed back tremendously or removed. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Lelia Smith

318 Manning View Road

Latta, S.C. 29565