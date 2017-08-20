Maxine Long

Services for Ruby Maxine Beck Long will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Long, 93, died Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Southland Healthcare Center in Florence, SC.

Born in Goldston, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Jennings Bryan Elkins and Dora Elizabeth McKellar Elkins. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and was retired from Wal-Mart.

Survivors include her daughter, Gwyn (A.G.) Finklea of Pamplico, SC; grandchildren, Kimberly, Rhett, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Briana, Dakota, and Caroline; daughter-in-law, Ethel Beck Hill; and many other wonderful family and friends.

Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter Victor Beck and Earl Jones Long; son, Victor Bryan Beck; sister, Elizabeth Lugenia “Gee” Elkins Caldwell; and brother, William Winfred Elkins.

Mrs. Long’s family finds comfort in knowing that her life is not over, but just beginning as she lives eternally with her Heavenly Father.

Memorials may be made to Southland Healthcare Center, 722 S. Dargan St., Florence, SC 29506, or to the McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506, or to First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536.