4-H Has Fun Summer

Clemson Extension had a fun summer having 4-H workshops in Dillon County.

The June workshop was cooking! Youth made water with a twist, popcorn, homemade pizza, and funnel cakes.

Youth also took home cook books and recipes from the day.

The July workshop was Farm to Table inspired. Youth worked in the Latta Community garden and then made a vegetable medley with harvested vegetables and homemade ranch. The workshops could not be successful with out its volunteers! More 4-H can be in Dillon county with the help of caring adults.

4-H does not stop when summer is over! If you would like for your child to become a 4-H member, please complete the application (Section 7 is optional) any time between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018. The membership fee includes a FREE t-shirt and FREE admission to the ECA Fair on October 12th and to the SC State Fair on 4-H Day, Oct. 15th! Becoming a member in September gets you extra 4-H swag!

?4-H agent, Erika James is also collecting jeans, paper towel rolls, and bow and neckties. If you have any questions about 4-H or the events and projects about please contact Erika at 843-774-8218 or directly at erikao@clemson.edu.

To stay up to date on 4-H Dillon County, please “like” and “follow” the Clemson Extension 4-H Dillon County Facebook page.

