Woman Bound, Money Taken During Home Invasion In Lake View Area

A home invasion occurred in the Lake View area this past weekend, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, July 29, deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion in Lake View.

According to an incident report by Deputy Kenneth Samuel, three black males entered the residence by breaking into to home. The female victim stated that she was inside the residence and heard a loud noise and went to check and see what the noise was and encountered three black males with their faces covered. The suspects ordered the victim to lay down and the suspects bound the victim. The suspects plundered throughout the residence and did locate and take some money.

The suspects left the residence and the victim was able to free herself and drove to the Town of Lake View to call 911.

Assisting with the incident and investigation are deputies Kenneth Samuel, Dennis Cox, Michael Barfield, Investigator Reggie Thompson and the Lake View Police Department.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, you are asked to contact Investigator Reggie Thompson with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843.774.1432.