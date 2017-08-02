Mark Ellis Lott, 47, died July 27, 2017 at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Funeral Mass was held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church officiated by Reverend Noel Tria, of St. Anne Catholic Church in Florence, SC.

Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017 at Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon. Family will receive friends and family at 3409 Cocky Drive, Little Rock, SC 29567.

Mark was born on January 9, 1971 in El Paso, Texas, the son of the late Ellis David Lott, Jr. and Nancy Augustus Quick Lott. Mr. Lott served in the State Defense Forces in South Carolina. He was a member of St. Louis Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his brothers; Lester Lott (Renee) of Denton, NC and Lewis Lott (Brenda) of Thomasville, NC; nieces and nephews, Stephen Lott (Megan), Mikel Lott (Brittany), Amanda Lott Jacobs (Trey), Lewis John Lott, Jr., April Wiggins (Chris), Jessica Cook (Jamie), Leah Wilkerson, Joseph Thompson, Christina Renee Lott, Brandon Brigman, and Hayley Brigman; and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Ellis David Lott.

Memorials can be made to St. Louis Roman Catholic Church Building Fund, 207 E Roosevelt St, Dillon, SC 29536.

