Services for Homer Benjamin Johnson will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with full military honors will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Johnson, 75, died Thursday, July 27, 2017 in Marietta, SC.

Born in Dillon County, SC, August 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Benjamin F. Johnson and Mary Cain Johnson.

He was a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran, and retired as a postal worker.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Johnson of Liberty, SC; children, Lori Ann Johnson (Joey Sanders), Ashley Denise Johnson, and Derik Allan Johnson (Shawna Johnson); grandchildren, Matthew Provo, Noah Johnson, Alexis Johnson, Eva Porter, Asher Porter, and Gabriel Porter; brother, Lacy Johnson (Delores) of Dillon.