Wrestling Event Benefits Burned Out Family

The July 15th Benefit held by Carolina Wrestling Entertainment in Latta, for Josh and Amber Herring was a great success.

Here is a recap of the night’s events:



Cruz Wins…Cruz Wins! “Cruz Bittle” is the New CWE Heavyweight Champion. Some are saying this is the most controversial match in history. After a back and forth match between the two superstars, “Dino James,“ now the former champ, had the match in control until James “The Prince” Turner saw fit to intervene in the match. As “The Prince” hit the ring, he decided to give Dino a shot in the dark, but Dino having the ring awareness that he did, instead gave a vicious clothesline to “The Prince” sending him out of the ring. When all the cards seemed to be back in the hands of the “East Coast Outlaw,” more of the unexpected came. “Wildcat” and “Great Tigger,” full of anger, came running out to the ring, and an all-out brawl continued from earlier in the night between “The Prince” and “Wildcat.”



With the referee’s attention on the two superstars fighting on the outside, Cruz took advantage of the moment, and struck ECO with brass knuckles. Down for the count, and the referee not seeing the heinous act, the referee entered back into the ring, reaching the count of three resulting in Bittle picking up the win and becoming the new CWE Heavyweight Champion.

The newcomer, “Mean Mike Green,” who was not scheduled in a match, gave an open challenge to anyone in the CWE locker room saying he was the best superstar in the world. That was a BIG MISTAKE. None other than “Wild Thing” Riley answered the challenge. The two squared off in an epic match that started off the night with “Wild Thing” Riley picking up the win.

The second match of the night featured a surprise appearance from the “Carolina Patriot,” but to his surprise the Phenom himself appeared and dominated CP with a choke slam and two tombstone pile drivers ending the night for the “Carolina Patriot.” The question is can anyone stop the destructive force of “Plague?”

The third match of the night featured the fun and lovable, “Big Mac” taking on “King Payne” with “Pitbull” in his corner. “Big Mac” controlled most of the match until Pitbull got the cheap shot in to secure the win for “King Payne.” These two are definitely unstoppable in the CWE, or at least we thought.

Emerging from the fog was none other than “Rage” to give the fans exactly what they came for. It didn’t take all day for “King Payne” and “Pitbull” to flee the ring, and make the great escape out of there.

None other than the King of Swing himself, “Oldschool” took on “Pitbull” in the fourth match of the night. These two superstars took it to each other like there was nothing to lose. Back and forth they traded blows that eventually led to both of them fighting outside the ring, throwing each other into the barricades. They fought back and forth giving fans every pennies worth. Finally, once back inside the ring, “Oldschool” about to secure the win, “King Payne” entered the ring and attacked “Oldschool” bringing about a disqualification.

With “Oldschool” still picking up the win, he also picked up a beat down until “Big Mac” came in to help his friend. Once again “King Payne” and “Pitbull” were out of there, but something tells me we will see those two masterminds of destruction again.

The fifth match of the night was the beginning of the controversy that would spill over into the main event. “The Prince” headed out to the ring in all of his glory like none other can produce. OH MY GOD! The two time former World Champ was spilling his “Rebelution Rhetoric” to the crowd when out of the blue arrived the “Foxy Ladies,” Jalla and Kalla with their never ending buckets of flowers preparing the way for the one day sultan himself. You guessed it! None other than the hopeful, one day to be the greatest manager of all time, “Great Tigger” interrupted “The Prince.” BIG MISTAKE!

After the two exchanged words there was only one person missing to make this a match. “Great Tigger” called out “Wildcat.” From the time the bell rang the two superstars fought tooth and nail. With both superstars kicking out of each other’s finishers, the fight spilled out onto the floor outside of the ring.

They continued to brawl even after the both of them were counted out by the referee ending the bout in a double count out.

They fought all of the way up the ramp into the locker room.

If you were looking for a five star match, you found it Saturday night in these two superstars.

One can only hope to see this one again.