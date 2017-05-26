Dillon Mayor Proclaims Foster Care Month

Dillon Mayor Todd Davis recently proclaimed Foster Care Month in the City of Dillon. Amy McColl of Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) looked on while he signed the proclamation. May is National Foster Care Month. Through LSC, approximately 500 children find loving homes in the Carolinas each year. For more information on how you can become involved with Lutheran Services Carolinas, please contact Amy McColl at 843-487-7225 or email her at amccoll@lscarolina.net. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)