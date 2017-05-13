Taylor Blackmon Signs With Morris College

Taylor Blackmon’s hard work and dedication her entire life to the sport of softball has paid off as she signed to play softball on the next level at Morris College of Sumter, S.C.

Blackmon is presently on the Dillon High School varsity softball team where she has seen action on third, second, shortstop, catcher, and the outfield. One has to recognize that she is a versatile player.

Blackmon has been playing softball since she was 10 years old.

Although she is small in stature, she is big when it comes to the sport of softball. She dedicates all of her time playing softball at school. And, if she has any free time, she plays in the county league.

She was influenced most in this sport by her cousin, Roberson Brown.

She will always remember the moment in her career while playing rec ball in Florida in the World Series when the team she was a member came in seventh place after Florida defeated them 1-0.

She will always remember what Dillon’s head softball coach Kelvin Roller instructs his players to “Never let anyone beat you because they out hustled you. So, always hustle more than the team you’re playing.”

Blackmon should be a perfect fit at Morris College as it is not that big. She feels it is just like home, and the people treat you like family.

She will major in Biology.

Blackmon’s parents, Sherry and Zebian McRoy, are very proud of her accomplishments this far. “She has worked her entire life for this. Each time she has stepped on the field, it’s been for this day,” exclaimed her Mom. “We look forward to her future accomplishments.”

Dillon’s head softball coach, Kelvin Roller who has coached Taylor the past two years, expressed his gratitude for what she has done for the team this year. “Taylor has always been a versatile, highly skilled player who has played with other skilled players. She is a small lady who now has shown that she is a good player and can play third, second, shortstop, catcher, and the outfield. She has gotten us out of many jams this year while playing second.” She took to coaching easily, especially hard-coaching. Her attitude is great. He also thanked Taylor for her attitude. “We ask a lot of our players,” said Roller. Morris College is lucky to have her in the softball program.

Athletic Director, “Coach” (Jackie) Hayes echoed Roller’s comments but also personally thanked Taylor, and he also thanked her Mother. “Nothing in life is easy; you have to work for it”, remarked “Coach”. He also wished her good luck in her career at Morris College. He informed the Coach at Morris that he was getting a good player.

Coach Shirl Carter, former head softball coach for Dillon, who had also coached Taylor a couple of years echoed the comments of both Coach Roller and Coach Hayes. Coach Carter stated “Taylor is willing and always was willing to do whatever we ask of her. She was a good player who played both infield and outfield positions as needed by the team.” Carter also thanked Blackmon for her good attitude and accomplishments.