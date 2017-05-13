DCS Speed & Strength Team Wins State Championship

The DCS Speed & Strength Team traveled to Wilson Hall on Sumter Saturday, 4/22, to compete in the 2017 meet.

They competed against 12 total schools in Class A/AA, and won the State Championship for a third year in a row. This is an exciting achievement for our school. In the past five years, we have finished as State Champions (2013), Runner-up (2014), and then State Champions again the past three years (2015, 2016, 2017).

In this year’s event, they had individual weight class State Champions as follows: Luke Price (Luke has won his weight class every year he has competed, 5 years in a row); Michael Minges; and Tyreke Toomer.

They had individual weight class runners-up as follows: Evan Paul, Diaz Alexander, and Gage Bazemore. Team members that participated and contributed to the Team State Championship were: Gage Bazemore, Jackson Wolfe, Diaz Alexander, Garret Collins, Tyreke Toomer, Michael Minges, John Rourke, Caleb Boykin, Walt Bailey, Luke Price, and Evan Paul.