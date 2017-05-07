Vikings Get Win Over Calhoun County

The Latta Vikings varsity baseball team took another step towards a state championship with a 12-2 victory over Calhoun County in a 6-inning game played in Latta on Monday, May 1.

Dylan Brewer was the winning pitcher. He tossed 4 innings and allowed 3 hits, an earned run, walked 2, and struck out 5.

D. Williams was the starting pitcher for Cross. He lasted 1 inning and allowed 8 runs, 4 hits, and struck out 2 before A. Isgett relieved him and pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 4 hits, 8 runs of which 7 were earned, walked 2, and struck out 2.

Cross committed 5 errors in the game while Latta committed 1.

Latta jumped out to an early lead scoring 2 runs in he bottom of the first inning off of a single by Daniel Khalil and an error accounted for the second score. The Vikings added 6 runs in the bottom of the second on a double by Deonte Stanley a double by McLeod Carmichael, an error, and a single by Pierce Watson. Latta added another run in the bottom of the third, and 3 in the bottom of the sixth.

Cross managed to get a run across home in the top of fourth and another run in the top of the sixth.

Latta pounded 13 hits in the game.

McLeod Carmichael connected for a double, 2 singles, and 2 rbi in his 4 at-bats for the Latta Vikings while Pierce Watson garnered 2 singles and 2 rbi in 4 at-bats. Deonte Stanley had a triple, a double, and a rbi in his 3 at-bats. Daniel Khalil connected for 2 singles and 2 rbi in 4 at-bats. Dylan Brewer had a double and 2 rbi in 2 at-bats while Caleb Mishue adn Noah Moody were perfect with a single and a rbi in each’s 1 at-bat. Jason Norton picked up a single in 4 at-bats while Cledus Williams managed a rbi.

Calhoun County’s D. Williams connected for 2 singles in 3 at-bats while A. Tapia garnered a double in 2 at-bats. D. Crider picked up a single in 3 at-bats while S. Chestnut picked up a rbi.