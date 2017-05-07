Percy Lafon “Boogie” Wallace, 62, died Sunday, April 30, 2017, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence after a long illness.

Funeral services wereheld 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Dothan Baptist Church with burial in Riverside Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was 4:30-5:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Born in Dillon County, SC, November 14, 1954, he was the son of the late James Ray Wallace and Mary Lois Wiggins Wallace.

Survivors include his son, James “Andy” Andrew Wallace of Dillon; former wife, Wanda Darlene Wallace-Selph; brother, Thomas “Tommy” Wiggins Wallace (Corinne) of Dillon; brother-in-law, Malcolm Woodle, Sr.; aunt, Bessie Ruth Davis of Columbia, SC; nephews and nieces, Seth, Kyle, Caleb, & Ethan Wallace, Malcolm, Jr.; Jennifer Woodle, and Denise Wallace.

He was preceded in death by his, brother, James Ray Wallace, Jr.; sisters, Mary Emily Woodle, Lois Elizabeth “Beth” Wallace; nephew, Hamer Ray “Rocky” Wallace; grandparents, Donnie Emily Barefoot; James William Wallace, and Elias Pearl & Josephine Wiggins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dothan Baptist Church or to Blessed Hope.