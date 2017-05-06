Girls Like Us Celebrates First Year

Girls Like Us, headquartered in Lake View, celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday, April 16, 2017. In celebratory recognition the group traveled to Myrtle Beach, SC for a relaxing and refreshing retreat to reflect on the inaugural year!

Armed with a vision to make a difference in the lives of young girls in her hometown, Anna Johnson, Lake View High School (LVHS) Class of 2012, 2016 graduate of Spelman College and current 2020 Doctor of Pharmacy candidate at Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy, contacted Tabitha D. James, LVHS Class of 2009, 2013 graduate of Coastal Carolina University and 2015 graduate of Florida Atlantic University, who possessed similar desires to mentor young girls. After months of planning and preparation the two officially launched Girls Like Us on April 16, 2016. Breakfast and lunch that day was provided by a local donor who avidly supports the mission and vision of the organization. A discussion with each participant and their guardian(s) was conducted and the group was off to a great start.

The mission of GLU is to enhance and empower young girls, through mentoring, educational activities, and events, to make positive life choices. GLU inspires self-reliant, self-confident, community oriented young women who are fully aware of their own personal power and greatness as the key to their future success.

Anna and Tabitha believe it is important to prepare the young ladies in their local community for the bright and brilliant futures that await them. Each GLU participant knows she is not alone; we are in a sisterhood, together, and together we can make it. We need each other to survive.

GLU meets consistently throughout the summer months and periodically during the academic year. During meetings, members engage in social, academic, political, and ethical discussions. Additionally, the group participates in various local activities to ensure community awareness and visibility. Over the past year the group has participated in a ten-stop college tour, volunteered to assist Hurricane Matthew victims, local park painting and trash pick-up and several other community oriented activities.

GLU is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 cohort. Applications are available online or you may contact Anna Johnson or Tabitha James directly for a printed copy.

For more information about the organization or information on donating, please visit our website (www.girllikeus lv.com) and be sure to follow us on Facebook (fb.me/girlslikeus) for weekly GLU updates.