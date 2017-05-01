PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Softball v. Calhoun County

Here is a photo gallery from the Latta Softball team v. Calhoun County.

The Latta Lady Vikings defeated the Calhoun County Lady Saints 12-2 in a 5-inning playoff game held in Latta on Thursday, April 27.

Arica Gandy picked up the win for Latta as she allowed 1 hit and struck out 2 in the victory. H. Jackson also pitched for Latta and allowed 2 hits, 1 walk, and 2 runs.

The Latta Vikings faced 3 Calhoun County pitchers in the game: S. Zeigler, A. Turner, and Z. Edwards.

Latta committed an error in the game, and Calhoun County committed 3.

Latta jumped off to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning over the young Calhoun County team. Latta quickly added 7 runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Latta substituted freely in the game.

Calhoun County put 2 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning to close the gap to 10-2.

However, the Lady Vikings put 2 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

Calhoun County’s A. Turner picked up a hit and a rbi in 2 at-bats while S. Ziegler garnered a rbi. M. Ziegler connected for a hit in 2 at-bats while Z. Edwards was perfect in her 1 at-bat with 1 hit. Latta’s Madison Owens connected for 3 hits including 2 home runs and 8 rbi in 3 at-bats while Kaleigh Caulder was perfect in her 2 hits and a rbi in 2 at-bats. Kaylie Miller and G. Hyatt were perfect in each’s 1 at-bat with a hit while Bailey Wiggins also garnered a hit in 2 at-bats.