PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Baseball v. Silver Bluff

Here is a photo gallery from the Latta Baseball v. Silver Bluff game on 4-26-17.

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

The Latta Vikings held off the determined Bull Dogs of Silver Bluff of Aiken, S.C., with a 3-1 victory in playoff action in varsity baseball on Wednesday, April 26, in Latta.

After 2 scoreless innings, the Bull Dogs place a run in the top of the third inning and hung on to a 1-0 lead until Latta managed to place 2 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning, The Vikings were able to muster another run in the bottom of the fifth inning for the final run of the game.

In the low-scoring game, each team managed only 6 hits while Silver Bluff committed 2 errors, and Latta was guilty of 1.

Latta’s Noah Henderson garnered the win. He pitched the entire 7-inning game and allowed 1 run, 6 hits, struck out 5, and walked 1.

Silver Bluff’s T. Craig was saddled with the loss. He pitched 6 innings and allowed 3 runs, 6 hits, struck out 3, and walked 1.

X. Johnson picked up the only rbi for the Bull Dogs. T. Green and T. Craig each connected for 2 singles in 3 at-bats while A. Frazier and K. Hood each singled in 3 at-bats.

Deonte Stanley was perfect at the plate for the Vikings with 2 singles in 2 at-bats while Dylan Brewer also garnered 2 single sin 3 at-bats. Jason Norton and Cledus Williams each singled in 3 at-bats.

The game presented many good defensive plays such as the Bull Dogs’ Z. Drayton was caught in a run-down between second and third to thwart any scoring.

There was also some great pitching in this game with both pitchers as evidenced in the bottom of the first inning when Latta was retired in 1-2-3 order, and Silver Bluff was retired in the same fashion in the top of the fourth inning.

As in any game some runners were stranded on bases.

The Latta Vikings will now face Calhoun County in this double-elimination playoff series.