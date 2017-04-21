Wild Gators Edge Out Hannah-Pamplico, 1-0

The Lake View Wild Gators edged Hannah-Pamplico 1-0 in varsity baseball played in Lake View on Thursday, April 13.

Nick Collins picked up the win for Lake View while pitching the complete shutout game for 7 innings. He allowed only 3 hits, walked no one, struck out 4 while allowing no runs.

De’Ante Bridgett was perfect at the plate with 3 hits in 3 at-bats for Lake View while Brent Herlong garnered 1 hit and a rbi in 3 at-bats.

Lake View will host Green Sea Floyds on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the final regular season game