Aaron Eugene Gaddy



Mr. Aaron Gaddy, 94, died Sunday February 12th, 2017 at his home after an illness.



The funeral service was Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 2:00PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Dillon, SC, directed by Cooke Funeral of Lake View. The Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm at the church, prior to the funeral service.



Mr. Gaddy was born on April 25, 1922 in the Gaddy Mill section of Dillon County, the son of the late Finn Duncan and Orilla Lupo Gaddy. He married his wife, Ona Booth Gaddy on July 12, 1944 and they were a devoted couple for seventy-two years and seven months. He graduated from Lake View High School, where he played football when Lake View won their 1st State Championship in football in 1938. He attended Wingate Junior College before joining the U.S. Air Force and served in World War II. He was a lifelong member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and church treasurer for several years. He was also a 60 year Mason and a member of Blue Lodge 142, where he served as Past Master and Chaplain. He and his wife were awarded the Palmetto Patriot Award from the Lt. Governor in 2010. He loved baseball, football, boxing and fishing. Mr. Gaddy was a lifelong farmer of the Gaddy Mill Community.



Mr. Gaddy is survived by his wife Mrs. Ona Booth Gaddy; daughter, Brenda Gail Gaddy; brother, Dr. Clifford Gaddy of Dansville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.



Mr. Gaddy was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sue Gaddy; and brothers, Sidney, Maston, and Duncan Gaddy.



Memorials may be made to Riverside Cemetery, PO Box 267, Dillon SC, 29536 or Piney Grove Baptist Church, 152 Piney Grove Road, Lake View SC, 29563.