Shannon Berry To Be Next East Elementary School Principal

By Betsy Finklea

Shannon Berry has a passion for education, and she will be bringing that passion to East Elementary School when she takes over as their new principal on July 1st.

Berry was hired for the position at the Dillon District Four School Board’s January meeting.

Berry has a special connection with East Elementary as she attended the school when she was a child. She also attended Gordon Elementary School where she currently serves as assistant principal. She is a 1999 graduate of Dillon High School, and she has a great deal of pride in the Dillon School System. “We have great schools, and I want all of the schools to do well,” she said.

Berry graduated from Francis Marion University in 2003, where she obtained a degree in Chemistry and was certified to teach through the PACE program. She obtained her Master’s degree in 2008 in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University.

Berry taught math and science for nine years at J.V. Martin Junior High School. She is a former B-Team and J.V. cheerleading coach and a B-team softball coach. She is in her fifth year as an assistant principal at Gordon.

One of the reasons that Berry likes teaching so much is the impact that teachers have on children. The children need someone who cares and sees their potential.

As a principal, she will be able to impact the classroom and help other teachers. “Being an educator is awesome,” said Berry. “I am looking forward to this new adventure. This is truly a passion for me.”

For the next few months until she takes over, Berry will remain the assistant principal at Gordon, but will be visiting East regularly as she prepares to take the reins. She appreciates Superintendent Ray Rogers, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Polly Elkins, and the board giving her the opportunity to serve in this new capacity. She would also like to thank Mr. Famon Whitfield, III, for his encouragement and support as both her mentor and principal.

Berry is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Bailey of Dillon. She and her husband, Ryan, a Captain at the City of Dillon Police Department, have two children, Nicholas and Cain.