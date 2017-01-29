Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Hears From Beekeeper

By Melissa Moody

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club met on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at The City of Dillon Wellness Center. Twelve members were present.

The meeting was called to order by President Mildred Mishue. The roll was given by the answering of each individual’s favorite bee. Devotion and prayer was then given by Chaplain Glenda Campbell. Refreshments were served and enjoyed by all.

The meeting began by President Mishue introducing our guest speaker for the evening, Mr. Jim Allen. He has been a beekeeper for 20 years in Latta. He became interested in bees years ago by cleaning a chimney and removing bees from it. Since then, people from all over the South Carolina have been calling to remove bees. He loves working with bees and producing honey. His business is called “Uncle Jim’s Southern Honey.” Jim has 200 hives and a processing building to strain and package his honey. He spoke on the benefits and process of making honey. Also, the pollination advantages to our society, such as flowering plants and gardens. It is also very significant to the nourishment of the food we eat each day.

Jim allowed us to share in his success by bringing his honey and allowing the members to purchase.

The presentation was very informative and teaches the horticulture aspect of gardening as required by the Garden Club of South Carolina and National Garden Clubs objectives.

Best wishes to Jim and his business!

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club then began the business segment of the meeting.

The minutes were read by Secretary Judy Powell. Treasurer’s report was given by Cathy McDaniel.

Projects and Litter report was given by Frances Tyler. She stated that new posts had been put down at J.P. Camp Roadside Park and the bushes had been trimmed. There was no report from the membership committee. President Mishue stated that the reminder calls had been placed for our January meeting.

The new nominating committee was appointed with members Frances Tyler, Earline Moody and Judy Powell. There was no new business at this time.

The meeting was then adjourned. The door prize was won by Judy Powell.

The next meeting will be at the home of Cathy McDaniels with Melissa Moody leading the program on February 7th, 2017 at 6:30 pm.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and the Coastal District of South Carolina.