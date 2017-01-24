2017: Projections, Plans, and Pursuits

Last week, we considered in a general way, some of the regrets and rejoicings that many of us had concerning 2016. Having already entered into the year of 2017.

I deem it fitting that we project an opinion about this year. I take special effort to say that what we are considering here is not predictive or have a prophetic nature.

As a New Testament prophet and guest columnist of tTe Dillon Herald, I must not allow my call to preach to supersede what has been entrusted to me as a guest columnist, although there are times and issues that dictate a biblical response. Today, we are going to present and consider some general projections, plans, and pursuits that are common to most of us. There are certain areas where perhaps most share a desire to achieve success.

We are going to briefly consider some of them in the rest of our comments.

Losing Weight

I think that I am safe to say that one of the areas where there are many with projections, plans, and pursuits is in the area of weight loss. I am certainly numbered among the many who are trying to lose weight. Due to the fact that I am getting older and my metabolism is not working as it did when I was much younger, maintaining the proper weight on my six feet, two inch frame is a great challenge. There are several reasons why many of us need to shed some pounds ranging from good health to just plain wanting to have a better physique. Whatever your reason or motivation might be, I encourage you to stick with it until you achieve your goal.

Exercising and Eating Right

f losing weight is on your to do list for 2017, then eating right and exercising must also be included. It is very illogical to think that any of us can achieve any serious weight loss without being consistent in the complementary disciplines of exercising and eating right. I want to make a confession of failure while we are talking about exercising and eating right. My failure was not in the area of eating right, but exercising. After many long years of getting up early in the morning (right before 6:00 a.m.) and fast walking for at least one hour, I fell off the wagon a little over two years ago, due to a divine assignment to lead a prayer conference call on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. At the time of this writing, I am trying to find a way to get back on the wagon of early morning walking.

Stop Doing

Some Bad and Self-Destructive Habits

Certainly, at the top of the list of personal projections, plans, and pursuits is the desire that many have to overcome some bad and destructive habits. Although vices like smoking, drug use, and drunkenness is rightly set at the very top of the list, in the category of things that need to be overcome by those caught in their grip, there are some small foxes that are spoiling the vine of many in various areas. On the rise of a bad and dangerous habit to those who do it and others who may become victims, due to an automobile accident, is texting while driving.

If you are guilty of this illegal and very dangerous habit, stopping it should be on your to do list. To add to this to do list of bad and destructive habits that need to be stopped at all deliberate speed is driving while drunken, recklessness, over speeding, and daredevil motorcycle driving.

Finally, in this category of things that people want or should want to stop doing that are worrying and overeating that are often interrelated and can be actually classified as silent and subtle killers that are often the core causes of many chronic diseases.

Give More to

Worthwhile

Causes

One of the areas where many others and I have projections and plans that we intend to pursue and fulfill this year is in the area of giving.

I have practiced being charitable and liberal for many years, especially when I took my walk with God through Jesus Christ seriously. However, I have become more determined to live a life of discipline and contentment, free of personal covetous, extravagance, or materialism that I might have more to give to those who are destitute and for worthwhile causes.

I know that there are others out there who share this compassion and desire to give more to help those who are truly in need of basic essentials that they have been deprived of by circumstances beyond their ability to escape or change. Giving to help others is not just limited to giving money, but the giving of our time and talent can often meet the needs of worthwhile causes and be more valuable than money.

Change of

Attitude and Behavior

This final category on many of our to do lists is arguably more general and personal. It is simply the desire to change our attitude and conduct in order that we might become more sociable and able to get along better with others. Believe it or not, there are many people who most of us know who do not like the way they act and think about others. Planted deep in them is a desire to change and a desire to be more friendly and likeable to others.

So as we bring this week’s column to an end, I want to encourage you to not be afraid to change, for to live is to grow and to grow is to change.