2016: The Year In Review

The year 2016 will likely be remembered for two things by most residents of Dillon County—the announcement of the inland port coming to the county and Hurricane Matthew.

There were a number of other headlines along the way worthy of note. Dillon County shined in athletics once again with two winning World Series Softball champions and three state football title champions.

Two of our municipalities got new police chiefs. David Lane was hired in the City of Dillon to replace retiring Chief Joe Rogers, and Derrick Cartwright was hired in the Town of Latta.

Judge James E. Lockemy was elected the chief judge of the South Carolina Court of Appeals, the first resident of the county to achieve such a status.

Two sitting Dillon County Councilmen Randy Goings and Bobby Moody were defeated in the Democratic primary in June. In September, the Dillon County Council accepted the buyout of County Administrator Clay Young’s contract. The November election sparked some fireworks when a candidate in the District One Council race challenged her opponent’s residence; her challenge failed.

The year had its share of tragedy with deaths caused by violence and in wrecks. There were many bright spots along the way as well.

Here are the headlines that made the news in 2016:

JANUARY

JANUARY 5: Armed robbery reported at area truck stop… Several vehicle break-ins occur in Latta, Pleasant Grove Court, and Highway 57 area… Little Pee Dee river rises high.

JANUARY 7: T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., elected as Dillon County Council Chairman…Andy Herring and Edward Bethea take oath as Latta Town Councilmen…Connor James Huggins, born January 3rd, is the first baby of the new year at McLeod-Dillon…Dillon Herald columnist, Bill Lee, passes away.

JANUARY 12: Lou Allen, age 53, of Latta struck and killed by train…Theatre awarded grant from S.C. Arts Commission.

JANUARY 14: Suspects kick in door and rob two people in Dillon…Humane Society of Dillon County making plans for active year…James Reaves takes oath to serve another term as Latta Town Councilman.

JANUARY 19: Dillon mayor, Todd Davis, gives State Of The City address… Intersection named in honor of Major Bethea…Latta police release video of suspect in car break-ins.

JANUARY 21: 21-year-old shot and killed on Wolf Branch Circle…Hamer woman robbed of purse at her home by two men armed with guns…Criterion Club hold annual Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday celebration.

JANUARY 26: Four arrested in armed robbery in Park Circle…Coroner identifies man killed on Wolf Branch Circle as De’Quan Jamar Robinson…9-1-1 Director says those caught taking road signs will be prosecuted…Latta firefighters injured at fire on Calm Street.

JANUARY 28: Railroad crossings to be closed for repair in county…Dillon Historic School Foundation has active and productive month.

FEBRUARY

FEBRUARY 2: Car, body of Jamal Tyree Smith, age 30, of Rowland found at river at Harllee’s Bridge…John Wesley Smith, age 27, killed in officer-involved shooting in Oak Grove area. Billy Wayne Summerford, age 61, killed in hit-and-run…Man caught in Dillon County with 309 counterfeit gift cards sentenced in federal court…Johnny Turner of Dillon, who was charged with multiple counts of molesting children, pleads guilty… Assault and battery occurs at Dillon business…Sam and Carole Clardy named Latta Citizens of the Year.

FEBRUARY 4: City of Dillon Police Department holding crime forum…Elvis tribute artist to perform at Ellis Center.

FEBRUARY 9: Clay Young named Dillon County Chamber Citizen of the Year…Devante McNeil sentenced to 23 years for voluntary manslaughter…Christopher A. Green and Ervin Lee Stanley arrested in connection with car and body found at Harllee’s Bridge.

FEBRUARY 11: John Symons, CEO of FLOCO Foods, speaks to Chamber about new KJ’s Market, Economic Progress…Red Cross volunteers assist Garden Court fire victims…Surprise Sunday held at Lake View First Baptist Church…Fire report released on incident in Latta where two firefighters were injured.

FEBRUARY 16: Dillon County shooters are state champions… Police need help to identify suspect in shoplifting.

FEBRUARY 18: Sheriff’s Office has reports of break-ins in Mt. Calvary and Linkside…Dillon County Council Chairman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., gives State Of The County address…City get clean opinion on audit…Presidential Preference Primaries to be held February 20 and 27.

FEBRUARY 23: Trump wins Presidential Preference Primary in Dillon County and state…Soup kitchen offering free nutritious meals to hungry.

FEBRUARY 25: City Police hold crime forum…Democratic Presidential Primary is Saturday, February 27… Sheriff’s Office speaks on property crimes.

MARCH

MARCH 1: Litter Control Officer finds body at bridge on Road 30…Hillary Clinton wins Democratic Presidential Preference Primary in Dillon County…Dillon County Museum re-opens after repairs…Deputies investigating several church break-ins.

MARCH 3: Boeing officials come to Dillon County to share their story and learn more about the area…Northeastern Technical College President to retire effective July 1…Dillon County Technology Center is key to economic development.

MARCH 8: Three local schools are named to Palmetto Silver winners list…Teens get dresses and accessories for prom at third annual event…County Council passes two readings of real property tax pre-pay installment plan…Push underway by Dillon City Council to bring more upscale hotel to Dillon.

MARCH 10: Filing for political office set to begin…City passes final reading of ordinance amending water, sewer, and sanitation bills payment schedule…Ag Day recognizes farmers and their contributions.

MARCH 15: Three Dillon Garden Clubs host Coastal District meeting…Sunshine Week observed.

MARCH 17: Young ladies enjoy elegant tea party and Easter egg hunt at Abingdon Manor…Candidates begin filing for election…Harold Brown of Dillon pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor…Latta Happy Feet program sets new goal.

MARCH 22: Dr. Tim Fitzgibbon discusses overuse of pain pills at national, state, and local levels…Criminal docket drops below 500 pending indictments…Lake View High School wins State Championship of Academics.

MARCH 24: Solicitor’s Office says they will not prosecute anyone in death on Wolf Branch Circle…The Dillon Herald wins three S.C. Press Association news awards.

MARCH 29: Krissi Lane, age 37, killed in wreck…Rachel Inez Humphrey, age 88, killed in three-vehicle collision.

MARCH 31: Several file for political office…Lake View mayor gives report on the stat of the town.

APRIL

APRIL 5: Community Fire Safety Day to be held in Station Five area…Author Latisha Thomas Cokely speaks to Latta Elementary students.

APRIL 7: Lonnie Turner honored for dedication to Dixie Youth Baseball…58th Year of opening ceremonies held at Kiwanis baseball facility.

APRIL 12: Two people shot in Riverdale…Dillon City Police make arrest in attempted murder…Hamer man, Cristopher Rakel German, sentenced for assaulting and robbing postal carrier.

APRIL 14: Gerald “Nathol” McNeil, age 40, of Lake View killed, 14-year-old shot…Matthew Christian Hodge, age 21, charged in theft of $10,000 from Latta woman.

APRIL 19: Rowland man, Melquan Ocean-Dinnerson, charged with attempted murder after shooting in Dillon…Recycling is important to City of Dillon…Latta Springfest held.

APRIL 21: S.C. Ports Authority announces plan for second inland port facility; Dillon being pursued as site of next port… Main Street UMC men’s golf tournament raises more than $20,000 for Red Cross…Public notice is issued on significant industrial pollution violations by Perdue Farms, Inc.

APRIL 26: Timothy Gibbs to serve as new Dillon High School principal…Local medical offices launching National Diabetes Prevention program.

APRIL 28: Fairmont woman charged with assault and battery first degree and arson in Lake View area…Burglary reported at Time Warner Cable…Youth fishing day held at Jimmy Peacock’s pond.

MAY

MAY 3: Jimmy Watson, age 29, pleads guilty in 2014 killing of his grandfather, Clyde Monahan…New bridge to be constructed on Highway 301 North…Stolen 18-wheeler runs through front of Sav-Mart Convenience store in attempt to commit another crime…Celebrate Main Street held.

MAY 5: Main Street UMC to celebrate 100 years in present building…Theatre closes season on high note.

MAY 10: Law enforcement week proclaimed…National Day of Prayer service held.

MAY 12: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to be held…Two people, Marcus Bildon and Kenyana Lowery, charged in

incidents at Southern States and Sav-Mart…Main Street UMC holds 100 year celebration.

MAY 17: Relay For Life to be held…New playground at Gordon Park dedicated to the late Alan Schafer…Erika Owens is new Dillon County 4-H agent.

MAY 19: Local team places third in Agbot Challenge International Competition…McLeod Dillon announces Nurses of the Year…MANN+HUMMEL completes acquisition of Affinia Group…Rowland hold annual Springfest.

MAY 24: Dillon County ranks ninth in the state for unemployment…Congressman Tom Rice applauds permit submission of I-73 project.

MAY 26: Sheriff’s Office warns public about IRS scam…Fred Gough to speak at Memorial Day ceremony…U.S. flags placed at graves of veterans.

MAY 31: James E. Lockemy elected as Chief Judge of South Carolina Court of Appeals… Memorial Day ceremony held… Vehicle pursuit results in manhunt in Little Rock area.

JUNE

JUNE 2: Dillon Police Chief Joe Rogers retiring in June…KJ’s opens doors…Grand opening held at Discount Pharmacy…Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion…Man wanted for attempted murder in Dillon County arrested in North Myrtle Beach.

JUNE 7: Alford Lamont White, age 33, shot and killed…Burglary reported at convenience store in Hamer…Mary Grace Spivey name Lake View Club Woman of Year…Parents, Victoria Ford and Kelly McInnis of Lake View, plead guilty to unlawful neglect…Body found in Lake View in February identified as Serafin Magallanes Castoneda, a 28-year-old Hispanic male.

JUNE 9: Primary election is June 14th…Palmetto Leadership Dillon County Alumni Association forms.

JUNE 14: Christopher McAllister, age 21, is victim of deadly shooting; Tommy Jones, age 25, and Raheem McDaniel, age 19, both of Latta, charged with murder…Dillon native, Kristin Blum, collecting donations for mission trip.

JUNE 16: Historical marker to be unveiled at JVM auditorium…Major Hulon wins Sheriff’s race; Three council seats headed to run-offs.

JUNE 21: Dillon County jobless rate falls…Boat ramp at Kentyre Road temporarily closed.

JUNE 23: 18-year-old, two juveniles arrested in vehicle break-ins…Pit bull dogs must be registered in City of Dillon.

JUNE 28: More than $6 million upscale hotel opening in Latta area at 181 exit…Run-off elections are today.

JUNE 30: James “Hoghead” Campbell, T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., and Jack Scott win Dillon County Council Democratic Primary run-offs… Ronnie Bracey wins Dillon County Tomato Growers contest.

JULY

JULY 5: Town clock to undergo repair…Wil Brown elected chairman of Dillon County Election Commission…Latta School District presents balanced budget for 2016-2017.

JULY 7: Lt. Col. Oliver North stops at JABS Fireworks III in Latta area…Duke Energy seeks base rate increase…Event honors the late SPC Jordan Tyler McDaniel and 22 Too Many.

JULY 12: North Ninth Avenue named for Robert McRae…Anderson Brothers Bank expanding to Latta…Top candidates for City of Dillon Police Chief position announced.

JULY 14: Town of Latta holds prayer breakfast…Historical maker unveiled at J.V. Martin auditorium…Dillon District Four approves budget.

JULY 19: City hold spirited meeting to finalize new budget…Demolition of Carl’s Food Center underway.

JULY 21: Hotel for Dillon discussed at Dillon City Council meeting…Dillon mayor does not like property used for agricultural purposes in prime commercial district.

JULY 26: Wellness Center finances discussed by Dillon City Council…Agricultural permit issued to poultry farm in Nichols.

JULY 28: Crystal Moore certified as petition candidate for Sheriff…Dillon City Council sees potential for real growth in Dillon… Salkehatchie group works in Dillon County.

AUGUST

AUGUST 2: David Lane named Chief of Police of Dillon…Avalon Academy gymnasium burns.

AUGUST 4: Purple Heart and Viola Week observed… Sales Tax Holidays are this weekend.

AUGUST 9: Results of retail strategies study given…Harvey McDonald, age 52, dies from injuries received in wreck.

AUGUST 11: Dillon 10U and Dillon 12U win World Series… S.C. Ports Authority says process to get state’s next inland port in Dillon still moving forward.

AUGUST 16: New school year kicks off…212 indictments moved during General Sessions Court…Residence shot in Latta… New 4-H year kicks off.

AUGUST 18: City of Dillon Police Officer, Tony Cummings, arrest for DUI… Football season kicks off.

AUGUST 23: Woman carjacked at Waffle House…Minturn Picnic held…Harvest Hope in critical need of donations… County unemployment rate falls.

AUGUST 25: Two brothers, Frank “Dallas” Jones and Joseph “Buck” Jones, killed in structure fire…Latta Police Chief Crystal Moore temporarily suspended…Calvin Fletcher, age 56, killed in hit and run.

AUGUST 30: Carjacked vehicle found burned in North Carolina…W.H. Brumble returns to World War II training site in Fort Stewart, Georgia…Little Rock Family Day planned.

SEPTEMBER

SEPTEMBER 1: Jodie Branham named Dillon District Three Teacher of the Year…DHSF discusses community events, growth possibilities in county, concern for city…McLeod Dillon completes ICU renovations.

SEPTEMBER 6: Patriot Day Memorial Service planned…Latta School Board meets.

SEPTEMBER 8: City police investigating death on South Fourth Avenue…County Council discusses debris pickup, tax credit for hotel, and more…State Forester Gene Kodama speaks to local forestry group.

SEPTEMBER 13: S.C. Ports Authority finalizes plans to construct inland port in Dillon…Latta Police Chief Crystal Moore terminated…Warrants issued in murder of Brandon A. Hargrove…15th Annual Patriot Day service held.

SEPTEMBER 20: Local leaders excited about announcement of inland port…Latta Town Council affirms termination of Latta Police Chief Crystal Moore…Benjamin Jarvis Bethea arrested in death of HiKeem McClellan.

SEPTEMBER 22: Candace Bohachic named Dillon District Four Teacher of the Year…Local leaders attend Economic Development Workforce Summit.

SEPTEMBER 27: Dillon County Council accepts buyout of County Administrator Clay Young’s contract…Dillon mayor presents plan to revitalize Main Street…Status of Smithfield BBQ and Cookout updated…Christopher Dixon, age 41, dies in wreck on Oakland Road.

SEPTEMBER 29: West Rock to close plant on December 31st…First Baptist church in Dillon to celebrate 125th anniversary…Help For Veterans, Inc. holding public meeting to introduce plan…Brigadier General Jeffrey Bozard becomes commander of the 113th wing of the Capital Guardians.

OCTOBER

OCTOBER 4: Donovan Samir Lewis, age 24, of Rowland, NC, arrested in murder of his stepmother, Eva Lewis, age 52, of Latta…Latta Baptist Church celebrating 125 years…Breast cancer survivors honored with quilt…Man, Tyreek Hayes, turns himself in for stabbing.

OCTOBER 6: Former Dillon resident, Rodney Berry, to serve as interim county administrator…American Pickers coming to South Carolina…Governor urges residents to prepare for Hurricane Matthew.

OCTOBER 11: Hurricane Matthew rips through Dillon County.

OCTOBER 13: Two people found dead in house in Riverdale…Latta native, Larry Jones, presented with IES Aboard Lifetime Achievement Award…Billy Miller, age 70, of Lake View, killed; dies as a result of injuries from cutting a tree, Coroner says…Several primary roads still closed in county…President declares major disaster in South Carolina.

OCTOBER 18: Dillon County shows caring side after hurricane…Several churches and others step up to meet the needs of the people…Local officials meet to discuss hurricane.

OCTOBER 20: FEMA approves Dillon County for public and individual assistance…Emergency flashing lights available at Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

OCTOBER 25: Treyon McLellan arrested in murder of two people found in house fire in Riverdale…Seba and Lou Stoudenmire named Latta Rotary Citizens of the Year…Union Baptist Church holds groundbreaking for new church…Mobile disaster recovery center arrives in county.

OCTOBER 27: Dillon Council For The Aging flooded during hurricane…Latta Harvest Festival planned.

NOVEMBER

NOVEMBER 1: Latta accepting nominations for Athletic Hall of Fame…Marcus McGirt set to lead Morris College senior class as their president…Dillon City Police hold Trunk-or-Treat.

NOVEMBER 3: General Election is Tuesday, November 8…Dillon County Council District One candidate submits complaint letter about opponent’s residence.

NOVEMBER 8: Disaster Recovery Center opens in Dillon County to help hurricane survivors…U.S. flags placed at graves of veterans…Sgt. Major Irwin Whittington to speak at Veterans Day ceremony.

NOVEMBER 10: Donald Trump wins Presidency…James “Hoghead” Campbell wins District One seat…Sheriff Major Hulon wins…Drive being held to benefit Dillon County Animal Shelter.

NOVEMBER 15: Time capsule committee appointed…Bobby McLean named Veteran of the Year…Election Commission votes not to uphold Bethea complaint in County Council District One race.

NOVEMBER 17: Alpha Lambda members strive to be “marigolds” for new teachers…S.C. Farm Bureau President Harry Ott to speak at Farm-City luncheon.

NOVEMBER 22: First Baptist Church of Dillon holds 125 year celebration…Two men rob First Citizens Bank in Lake View.

NOVEMBER 24: Dillon Christian School Warriors win state title…Veterans advocate from Myrtle Beach speaks to Help For Vets, Inc. group.

NOVEMBER 29: $5,000 reward offered in bank robbery cases…Annual toy and food drive, sponsored by The Dillon Herald and East Dillon Baptist Church, underway…Shoppers turn out for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday deals.

DECEMBER

DECEMBER 1: Farm-City Awards Luncheon held…First Presbyterian holds annual Table of Plenty.

DECEMBER 6: Deanna McCrimmon of Gordon Elementary recognized for earning perfect SCPASS state assessment score…Dillon Christian partnering with Dillon Family Medicine to improve technology…District Four wins grants…Latta Rescue Squad replaces ambulance lost in hurricane…City of Dillon Police Officer wrecks police car.

DECEMBER 8: Grand opening held at Anderson Brothers Bank in Latta…Local Christmas parades held.

DECEMBER 13: Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in burning home…Christmas at the Edwards House held…County seeking airport director.

DECEMBER 15: Parris Island Marine Band performs Christmas Spectacular…Former Dillon police officer, Sherida McLeod, charged with misconduct in office, misprison of a felony…Senator Tim Scott visits…Body found in burned home identified as Williams Edward Nettles, Jr.

DECEMBER 20: Lake View wins State Football Class A Title…7- & 8-year-old All-Stars win state title…DHS Graduates Choir being organized.

DECEMBER 22: Latta Elementary wins Patterson Pledge Grant…Pee Dee Consortia wins grant for pilot program.

DECEMBER 27: The Dillon Herald and East Dillon Baptist Church’s toy and food drive is success thanks to community…Food Lion makes generous donation to local food pantry…Gordon Elementary School burglarized…Sheriff’s office investigating burglary and ATM theft at Tall Pines Grocery.

DECEMBER 29: Town of Latta hires Derrick Cartwright as new Chief of Police…Sandra Nicole Hyatt, a 36-year-old cosmetologist from Hamer, dies from injuries sustained in wreck…Inland Port holds promise of growth for Dillon County…St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in process of recovery from hurricane…Outgoing Dillon County Councilmen, Randy Goings and Bobby Moody, recognized for service.

What will make headlines in 2017? We’ll have to wait and see.