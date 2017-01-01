Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglaries

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two burglaries.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at Gordon Elementary School, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, December 19, 2016 the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary at Gordon Elementary School, according to an incident report by Deputy Ricky Day, a number of classroom windows were busted out at the school. If anyone has any information related to this crime, you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and ATM theft that occurred at the Tall Pines Grocery, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, December 19, at approximately 3:12 a.m. the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an alarm call at Tall Pines Grocery. Upon arrival at the business, Deputy Scott Barfield noticed the front door pulled away from the door frame. First Sgt. Glenn Coates and Deputy Luke Brunson responded to assist and upon further investigation it was determined that a burglary had occurred, and an ATM machine was removed from the business. If anyone has any information related to this crime, you are asked to call Investigator Reggie Thompson with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.