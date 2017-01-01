Local Shooters Qualify For State Skeet Championship

Several shooters from local teams qualified to participate in the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) state skeet championship by qualifying at a skeet shoot held December 9th and 10th at the Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield, SC. Local teams from Dillon County 4-H, Pee Dee Academy, and Mid-Carolina 4-H participated in the event and won prizes for placing.

Dillon County 4-H had three squads to attend with each participating in a different division. The divisions open to clubs are the Sr. Division for shooters in the 11th and 12th grades, the Jr Division for shooters in the 9th and 10th grade, and the Middle Division for shooters in the 6th, 7th or 8th grade.

In the Middle division, the squad of Jacob Edwards, Gately Bethea, and Ryan Camp, came in 3rd place and are eligible to attend the SCDNR State skeet shoot to be held in February. Edwards led the squad breaking 38 out of 50 targets, Bethea scored 34 and Camp broke 14.

In the Jr. Division, Mason Powers led the Dillon County 4-H squad breaking 45 targets out of 50. Other squad members, Zack Arrington and Cole Gasque both added 41 targets each. They actually tied for 2nd place with a new team “Broke and Busted” but were awarded 3rd place due to the long run being used as the tie breaker.

Rich McFee of Dillon County broke 40 targets while shooting with the Mid-Carolina 4-H team in the Jr. Division and that team came in 4th place which will qualify them to compete in the State Championship as the top 5 squads qualify to attend.

Tangie McFee, also of Dillon County but shooting with Mid-Carolina 4-H, qualified to return for the State Championship by placing 1st place in the Ladies Sr. Division. Tangie broke 37 out of 50 targets

Pee Dee Academy’s Ladies team placed 2nd in the Ladies School Division and will also return for the State Championship.

DuBree Ammons who is also a member of Dillon County 4-H but was shooting with Pee Dee Academy broke 24 out of 50 targets with this team.

The Dillon County 4-H Sr. Squad consisting of Walker Brumble, Daniel Camp, and Jackson Elrod also gained access to the State Championship event to be held in February.

The Dillon County 4-H team would like to thank the South Carolina Friends of the NRA for providing funding for training. Funding was provided for ammunition and targets for the development of their shooting skills.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.