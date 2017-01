Mr. Jerry Fowler died Saturday, December 24, 2016, at his home in Lake View after an illness.



A graveside service will be Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 2:00 pm at Bermuda Cemetery of Dillon. The family will receive friends Monday, December 26, 2016 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.



Mr. Fowler was born in Mullins, the son of Mrs. Carolyn Miller Fowler and the late Mr. Willie Bryce Fowler. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a member of Trinity Holiness Church in Gaddy’s Mill.



Mr. Fowler is survived by his mother, Carolyn Fowler; step-father, Joe Bailey; son, Gary Fowler (Corey); daughter, Jeri Andrews; brother, Josh Fowler; grandson, Drew Andrews; and granddaughter, Adelyn Fowler.



He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Boyce Fowler and brother, Terry Fowler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142