BINGHAM– Ernestine Lane Barrentine, 66, died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at McLeod Medical Center of Dillon. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 24, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church in Temperance Hill with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation was held following the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon, assisted the family.

Mrs. Barrentine was born in Dillon County, SC, on January 31, 1950, the daughter of the late Ernest Lane and Danie Taylor Lane. She retired as a cashier with Jeffrey W. Lee Inc. Ernestine was a member of Bingham Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Ernest Barrentine (Angela) of Latta, SC; daughter, Patsy Barrentine Hodge (Darryl Murphy) of Dillon, SC; grandchildren, Amber Lynn Hodge, J.J. Hodge, Nathan Douglas Barrentine, MaKenna and Eli Martin, and Bellah Richardson, special niece, Debbie Martin; sisters, Annie Belle Lane Bailey of Hamer, SC, Mabel Lane Lee of Latta, SC, Shirley Lane Lee (Jeff) of Latta, SC, Pamela Lane Nellis (Curtis) of Florence, SC, and Joyce Lane Hutchinson (Harrison) of Cheraw, SC. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Lane Stone and Isabelle Lane Lewellen.

Memorials may be made to Dillon County Free Medical Clinic, 310 East Washington Street, Dillon, SC 29536. Memorials may be made to Kannaday Funeral Home, 1252 Highway 57 South, Dillon, SC 29536.

