Services for Billy (Bill) Houston Morris were held 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2016 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Morris, 75, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Columbus County, NC, November 3, 1941, he was the son of Rosa Meares Morris and the late Houston Morris. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from Dillon Provision Company. He graduated from Fair Bluff High School.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Pam Morris; his daughters, Missy Rowell (Thomas) of Dillon, and Gay Daniels (Mike) of Dillon; sisters, Betty Butler (Irving) of Columbia, SC, Helen Psalmond of Fayetteville, NC, Nancy Hill (Wes), Odessa, FL, brothers, Bobby Morris (Peggy), Fayetteville, NC, Franklin Morris (Madonna), Garland, NC; 2 grandchildren, Jake Price and Fisher Daniels.

The family would like to thank Hospice of South Carolina for all of their care and support, especially Mrs. Bobbie Lee.