At the November meeting of the Dillon County Council Mayor Davis said we have to push back their plans for Main Street since most of the businesses were flooded during the storm. He said they are now looking at plans for awnings, and he wanted to get something in the owners’ hands. Maggie Riales added that she needs a budget to work with. Last year Council allotted $3,000 for the façade grants. The Mayor said he would really like to see that amount tripled.