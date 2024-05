Dillon County Veterans of the Year Organization tribute to the Distinguished Deceased Veteran of the Year

DISTINGUISHED DECEASED VETERAN, VERNON “BO” LANE WHO SERVED HIS COUNTRY IN TWO WARS TO BE HONORED ON MEMORIAL DAY IN DILLON COUNTY

THOSE WHO SERVE THEIR COUNTRY IN TIME OF WAR DESERVE OUR PRAISE AND THANKS. TO FIND SOMEONE WHO ONCE SERVED IN HARMS WAY FOR OUR COUNTRY AND THEN RETURNED TWO DECADES LATER TO SERVE IN COMBAT AGAIN IS NOT ONLY RARE BUT SIGNIFIES A PATRIOT OF THE HIGHEST ORDER.

SUCH WAS DILLON COUNTY CITIZEN VERNON “BO” LANE. HE LEFT AT A VERY YOUNG AGE TO FIGHT IN WORLD WAR II. LATER HE AGAIN SERVED HIS COUNTRY WITH THREE TOURS IN VIETNAM. SADLY, IT WAS IN VIETNAM THAT HE WAS EXPOSED TO AGENT ORANGE THAT LED TO THE ONSET OF LEUKEMIA AND HIS ULTIMATE DEATH IN 2010. THUS. IT CAN TRULY BE SAID THAT HE GAVE HIS LIFE FOR HIS COUNTRY NOT BY A QUICK DEATH FROM MORTAR FIRE OR AN ENEMY BULLET BUT FROM THE HORROR OF A PROLONGED PAINFUL ILLNESS.

OUR COUNTRY OWES A DEBT OF GRATITUDE TO THIS PATRIOT AND OUR COUNTY NEEDS TO SHOW ITS PRIDE IN THIS TRUE AMERICAN HERO.

SOME OF US REMEMBER BO AND HIS TIRELESS WORK FOR VETERANS CAUSES. HE HELPED ESTABLISH THE GEORGE F. SPRADLEY SCHOLARSHIP THROUGH THE VFW THAT GIVES A YOUNG DILLON COUNTY STUDENT MUCH NEEDED START-UP MONEY TO ATTEND COLLEGE. HE WOULD ALWAYS BE DOING POPPY SALES ON STREET CORNERS AND IN OFFICES ON VETERANS DAY AND MEMORIAL DAY. THESE FUNDS HELPED UNTOLD NUMBERS OF NEEDY VETERANS. OFTEN, HE WOULD VISIT OUR SCHOOLS AND READ THE FAMOUS POEM “IN FLANDERS FIELDS” FROM WHICH WE GET THE INSPIRATION TO DISTRUBUTE THE RED POPPY ON SPECIAL DAYS TO RECOGNIZE VETERANS. HIS VOICE WOULD OFTEN CRACK AND HIS EYES TEAR UP AS HE RENDERED AN EMOTIONAL READING OF THE WORDS OF THAT CLASSIC WORK.

THE DILLON COUNTY VETERANS OF THE YEAR WILL RECOGNIZE THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF THIS OUTSTANDING VETERAN AND CITIZEN ON MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES AT 11AM ON MONDAY MAY 27, 2024 AT VETERANS SQUARE IN FRONT OF THE DILLON CITY/COUNTY COMPLEX.

COME HEAR ONCE AGAIN THE WORDS THAT BO LANE WOULD READ TO OUR YOUNG PEOPLE WITH DEDICATION AND COMMITMENT TO AMERICA AS HE SPOKE EVERY WORD:

IN FLANDERS FIELDS

By John McCrae

IN FLANDERS FIELD THE POPPIES BLOW

BETWEEN THE CROSSES, ROW ON ROW,

THAT MARKS OUR PLACE; AND IN THE SKY

THE LARKS, STILL BRAVELY SINGING, FLY

SCARCE HEARD AMID THE GUNS BELOW,

WE ARE THE DEAD. SHORT DAYS AGO

WE LIVED, FELT DAWN, SAW SUNSET GLOW,

LOVED AND WERE LOVED, AND NOW WE LIE,

IN FLANDERS FIELDS

TAKE UP OUR QUARREL WITH THE FOE:

TO YOU FROM FAILING HANDS WE THROW

THE TORCH; BE YOURS TO HOLD IT HIGH

IF YE BREAK FAITH WITH US WHO DIE

WE SHALL NOT SLEEP, THOUGH POPPIES GROW

IN FLANDERS FIELDS

BO NOW SLEEPS IN “FLANDERS FIELD” WITH OTHER DILLON COUNTY VETERANS; RESTING WITH THE APPRECIATION OF A COUNTRY THEY SERVED AND THE LOVE OF A COUNTY WHERE THEY LIVED.

COME OUT ON MEMORIAL DAY IN TRIBUTE TO BO LANE AND FOR ALL THOSE WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES FOR THIS COUNTRY. IF YOU HAVE A VETERAN IN YOUR FAMILY WHO PASSED AWAY SINCE OUR LAST SERVICE, THE NAME OF THAT VETERAN WILL BE READ ALOUD IN SOLEMN REMEMBRANCE AND RECOGNITION OF THEIR SERVICE TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

SEE YOU ON MEMORIAL DAY!!!!