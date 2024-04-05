Ralph Rogers a longtime resident of Scarsdale passed away at his home in New Windsor, NY, April 2, 2024.Ralph was born in Dillon, SC on February 26, 1938 and was the son of Thomas and Vincie (Moody) Rogers. He was 86.

Ralph was a retired Marine Corp Gunnery Sgt. E7 and served 3 tours in Vietnam. He then graduated from Fordham University where he received his MSW. He worked at Bronx Lebanon Hospital as a hospital administrator and retired in 2005. He is a member of the American Legion Post #52 in Scarsdale and a member of DAV chapter #126 in Manhattan.

He was known for his kind heart and outstanding humor. Everyone who met him immediately felt welcomed and as if they were part of the family. He was generous with his time and care and had a relationship like no other with his grandson Ryan. He and his Papa Ralph were both each other’s heroes.

Ralph is survived by his children Terrell (Andria) Rogers and Christy (Brandon) Turco, and his son-in-law John Supple; 6 Grandchildren Jessica, Tyree and Dominick Rogers, Connor and Brendan Supple and Ryan Gotto; 1 Great-Granddaughter Violet Rogers, and his siblings Elizabeth and Johnnie Rogers. He was predeceased by his son Reggie in 2014, his wife Maureen in 2015, and his daughter Megan Supple in 2022.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 2-6 pm at Dorsey Funeral Home in Ossining where the services will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital P.O. Box 1999, Memphis, TN 38101 would be appreciated.