Soil Is Topic Of Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Meeting

Mrs. Betty Hubbard hosted the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club meeting on Tuesday, February 6th at the home of Ms. Mary Ricks. We began the meeting with a pledge to the Garden Club of South Carolina followed by a devotional by Mrs. Terry Hayes on the seeds of time with scripture reading from the gospel of Mark concerning the parable of the sower. In Mark 16:15, Jesus tells us to, “Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation.” Jesus refers to seeds in the Bible, and as we sow seeds (the word of God), these words we share will take root at some point, even after many years. Mrs. Hayes concluded the devotion with a lovely prayer and blessing for the meal. After the meal and time of fellowship, garden club members each read a special fact for the roll call relating to our topic of the evening, soil. Some of the facts that were read were:

– Types of soil varies from region to region/location

– The texture of soil comes from how much sand, silt, or clay it has

– Soil comes in many colors

– Soil formations are different, but most have three main nutrients plants need: nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium

Committee reports were given after roll call and Ms. Glenda Campbell presented our flower of the month, the camellia. The camellia is a flowering shrub that blooms in the fall, winter, and spring. It comes in various shades of red, pink, and white and may grow up to 20 feet tall. Camellias are good for privacy and the blooms are great to cut for vases or containers.

Mrs. Terry Hayes began our presentation on soil with a horticultural background about soil. Soil is a mixture of minerals, dead and living organisms (organic materials), air, and water. These four ingredients react with one another in amazing ways making soil one of our planet’s most dynamic and important natural resources. Each soil type has specific nutrients and minerals to make its own physical properties. Since there are many types of soils, we covered only the following:

*Clay soil can form bricks, ceramics, pottery, paper coating and paper filler and dates to ancient times. Clay can become malleable when wet but returns as a dry hard state when the moisture evaporates.

*Sandy soil isn’t great for gardening; however, it can provide support for foundations and act as a building material. It has very little clay in its composition and comes from rocks in the soil formation process, hence the gritty texture. It is also aids in draining and helps perennial flowers grow.

*Silty soil easily compacts and is suitable for growing crops. Silt clusters at the bottom of water sources and forms from minerals eroded by water. Silt is smaller than sand and is usually more fertile than other types of soil.

*Red clay soil is great for crops like rice and sugarcane. Red clay compacts easily, which helps roots grow strong in the sturdy soil; however, not all plants grow well in red soil.

*Alluvial soil has the highest productivity with respect to other soils, according to Science Direct. When alluvial soil occurs naturally, it creates flat fertile valleys that can grow rice, sugarcane, wheat, tobacco, corn, cotton, soybean, jute, and other sustainable foods. This soil type is used because of the minimal water it requires.

*Topsoil is great for your typical home garden. It is often used for lawn repair and drainage improvement. For soil drainage problems, topsoil is combined with compost and placed in affected areas.

*Black soil is considered the best soil for gardening because of the many nutrients it contains. Black soil promotes high levels of crop productivity with soybeans, wheat, cotton, and barley. It can even provide benefits for the skin as well. Organic mud facial masks contain black soil or black clay because its mineral content can be very beneficial with reducing wrinkles, shrinking pores, removing blackheads, and clearing acne.

*Brown soil gets its color from decaying plant matter. Brown soil primarily functions as a home for earthworms and other organisms. Brown soil can be beneficial to plants but provides very little without human interference.

*Peaty soil, also known as peat, has moss and other decomposed plant materials in its composition. Peaty soil acts as an additional carbon storage that benefits the ecosystem. The moss in this soil is extremely beneficial for gardens, helping with water management and soil preservation.

*Chalky soil is rich in lime, which is used in construction, in industrial applications, can raise the pH of the soil, or act as an additive to asphalt.

*Finally, potting soil comes in bags at the store, which is comprised of soil, minerals, nutrients, and sometimes fertilizer. Potting soil is perfect for container gardening or indoor planting in pots.

The role of soil is irreplaceable.

Soil provides nutrients and water to plants and acts as a layer of protection for delicate parts of stems and roots.

Almost all plants need soil to grow, and we need plants for survival.

Planet Earth is truly amazing with its many natural resources.

Our meeting concluded with discussion of old and new business before adjournment. The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club of Dillon is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region of National Garden Clubs, Inc., The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and Coastal District of the Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc.