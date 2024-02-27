Global 6K For Water Planned

On May 18, 2024, World Vision’s Global 6K for Water will unite people around the world to walk/run on the same day for the same cause. Great Expectations Church in Dillon will be participating. That cause is water—why a 6K and why water?

• 6K (3.72 mi) is the average distance women and children in the developing world have to walk for water.

• The lack of clean water is the #1 preventable cause of death in the world.

• Clean water, sanitation, and hygiene protect kids and their families from diseases like COVID 19.

• About 800 children under the age of five die every day from unsafe drinking water.

When you register for the Global 6K for Water, your registration fee provides lasting clean water to one child in the developing world.

To register or donate, visit Dillon 6K For Water at https://global6k.worldvision.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&eventID=1735&teamID=37200 for more information.