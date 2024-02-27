Free Seed Starting Workshop Is February 29th

Dillon County residents are invited to come join local Master Gardener Lucille Schauer for a FREE Seed Starting Workshop.

Attendees will learn how, what, and when to start vegetable, herb, and flower seeds. We also will discuss equipment needed and attendees will plant their own seeds to take home. All ages welcomed.

Date: February 29, 2024

Time: 5:30-6:30 P.M.

Location: Marlboro County Extension Office

709 S. Parsonage St.

Bennettsville, SC 29512

Cost: Free

Please call the Marlboro Extension Office at 843-479-6851 to be added to list of attendees.