No Early Voting On Monday, February 19 During Republican Presidential Primaries for Presidents’ Day; Early Voting Wraps Up Thursday, February 22

COLUMBIA, SC (February 15, 2024) – As we approach Presidents’ Day Weekend, the State Election Commission wants to remind everyone of the remaining dates to vote early in the Republican Presidential Primary.

Early voting ends Thursday, February 22

Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 – OPEN 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 and Monday, February 19 (Presidents’ Day) – CLOSED.

Tuesday, February 20 through Thursday, February 22 – OPEN 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote. For a list of early voting locations, visit scVOTES.gov or contact your county elections office.

Still have your absentee ballot?

Return your ballot by mail or personal delivery as soon as possible.

Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, February 24.

Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to Election Day to help ensure timely delivery.

You must present Photo ID if returning an absentee ballot in person.

Visit scVOTES.gov for more information about how an Immediate Family Member or Authorized Representative can assist you with requesting and returning your absentee ballot.

Not voting early? Vote on Election Day, Saturday February 24

Vote at your polling place on Election Day, Saturday, February 24.

Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Remember to check your polling place at scVOTES.gov before leaving to vote.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter for the latest updates!