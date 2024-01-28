Democratic Presidential Preference Primary Is Saturday, February 3rd

The State Election Commission is encouraging voters to seize the opportunity to vote early in the upcoming Democratic Presidential Primary.

You don’t have to wait until Election Day, February 3, to vote. You can vote at any early voting center in your county starting this week!

Vote Early

• The early voting period started on Monday, January 22, and ends Friday, February 2. (Closed Sunday, January 28.)

• Early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. during the early voting period.

• Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

• Visit scVOTES.gov or contact your county elections office to find a list of early voting locations.

Vote Absentee

• Qualified voters can vote absentee by mail. An example of a qualified voter could be a person with a physical disability or someone who is age 65 or older.

—To see a full list of qualifying reasons to vote absentee, visit the absentee voting page on scVOTES.gov.

• The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 23.

• To vote absentee by mail, get your application by contacting your county elections office.

• After you receive and vote your ballot, be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed.

—Anyone age 18 or older can witness your signature. A notary is not necessary.

• Return your ballot by mail or personal delivery as soon as possible.

—Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, February 3.

—Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to Election Day to help ensure timely delivery.

—You must present Photo ID if returning an absentee ballot in person.

• Find more information about at scVOTES.gov on how an Immediate Family Member or Authorized Representative can assist you with requesting and returning your absentee ballot.

Make Sure You

Prep for the Polls

• See who will be on your ballot by checking a copy of your sample ballot.

• Find FAQs and our Voter Go-To Guides for the 2024 Presidential Primaries.

• Find contact information for your county elections office.

Stay connected with the State Electio Commission on Facebook, X/Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates!