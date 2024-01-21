Dillon Middle School Band Holds Tri-M Music Induction Ceremony

The Dillon Middle School Music Department, which is made up of Band and Chorus members, recently held its second Tri-M Music Induction Ceremony under the Chapter Charter #9021. They are very proud of these 60 plus students we have inducted. Students received their Tri-M jackets and shirts as part of their induction. What isTri-M Music Honor Society? Tri-M is the only music honor society for junior/middle school and high school students in the country. Tri-M recognizes students that have gone above and beyond both academically and musically. Tri-M also provides students leadership opportunities to make a difference in their community through music-based service projects. There are more than 2,100 chapters across 50 states and 15 countries. Tri-M involves more than 84,000 students in grades 6-12. Each year, student members contribute more than 750,000 service hours to their school and local communities and raise nearly $1 million for causes they care about. Advisor Kevin McLellan, Director of Bands, and Co-Advisor Joshua Fleetwood, Director of Choral Studies, and Austin Green, Honorary Member and Music Teacher are pictured at right. Pictured above is Chapter #9021: Advisor: Mr. Kevin McLellan, Co-Advisor: Mr. Joshua Fleetwood, and Tri-M Members—7th Grade: Ahmik Graves, Aiden Hubbard, Alondra Calihua, Angle Locklear, Axavion Bullard, Brianna Penfield, Cassie Ward, Charley Herring, Faith McGuire, Gionna Gillespie, Ivianna Dudley, Jakayla Owens, Jaylen Keitt, Ju’Kayla Inman, J’Halen Brown, Kaden Hunt, Kemora Davis, Khaalysia Townsend, Lena Smith, Madison Bethea, Maleah Gilchrist, Mar’Shiah Bethea, Naliah Huggins, Noriyanna McLaughlin, Nylann Jones, Pilar Quick, Reese Bohachic, Sy’anna Howard, Taniya Lewis, Tymeria Woods, Zaniya Boatwright, Zy’Kiera Aaron, Zoe Rogers, Kanyla Tanksley, and Madelyn Willis; 8th Grade: Aaliyah Lee, Arisai Real, Cameron Morgan, Daniel Kiza, Eden Lenard, Ethan Britt, Ja’Kyia Wheeler, Ja’Miah Jacobs, Jadyn McCollum, Jhirae Warren, Johniya Townsend, Joseph Villagomez, Ka’Ziyah Palmer, Kane Griffin, Khanijah Hunter, Laquita Sheen, Layla Jones, Luis Villagomez, Mi’Shawn Brown, Navae’ Johnson-German, Olivia Byrd, Shaniyah Campbell, Shaniyla Colvin, and Tearrani McGill. (Contributed Photos)