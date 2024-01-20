BREAD OF LIFE: How Different Are You?

How Different Are You?

By Jamont McRae, Pastor

Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Holiness Church

701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dillon, SC 29536

Paul, the writer of the Epistle to the Romans, lets us know that we, as believers, have been called to a purpose for the use of God. Paul says of himself, he was “called to be an apostle, separated unto the gospel of God”. As for the church, we are “the called of Jesus Christ” and “called to be saints”. The word “called” refers to the concept of invitation. We have been invited to the purpose of the Lord. We have been invited to be consecrated and designated for God’s plan to operate over our life. We have been invited to be different from the world within operation of our purpose. Since we are in this world, but yet, citizen of the Kingdom of God, we operate with the purpose of the Lord.

As believers we are think differently than nonbelievers. Philippians 4:8 says "Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things." We are to have different desires because our steps are ordered by the Lord. We are to have different motives. We are to have different passions and affections that are set or positioned on things that are kingdom of God based. We are to act different, by not so quickly to speak our minds and practicing bridling the tongue. As believers, we are even invited to spend our money differently by being good stewards of what God gives us. We have been called to remember his grace and to lead others to know Christ. Everything about us concerning this calling is to bring Glory to the Lord and be different for His use.

