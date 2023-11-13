Jane McLeod Parker Dove, age 84, of Dillon, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at McLeod Hospice House, Florence, South Carolina on Saturday, November 11, 2023, surrounded by her children. She was born in Clio, South Carolina on January 2, 1939, to the late Halford Avery Parker and Avis Stanton Parker.

Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mervin Lee Dove, Sr., of 48 years. She is survived by her daughters, Lee Anne Dove Harling (Paul) of Calabash, North Carolina, Kimberly Dove Brown (Jim) of Dillon, South Carolina and son, Mervin “Merv” Lee Dove, Jr. (Amy) of Mullins, South Carolina, brother, Lewis Avery Parker of Carmel, Indiana and sister, Bettye Parker Girvin (John) of London, Ontario, Canada, sisters-in-law, Gail Dove Pope (Bill) of Florence, South Carolina, Joan Dove of Dillon, South Carolina and brothers-in-law, Jim Dove of Dillon, South Carolina and Vernon Dove of Athens, GA. Nana adored her 7 grandchildren, Lauren Harling, Hannah Harling Davis (Tyler), Sara Harling Boulware (Ethan), Erin Brown, Will Brown, Joshua Brown and Anna Hasty and her 4 beautiful great-grandsons, Carter and Matthew Davis and Stanton and Tillman Boulware. She also loved her nieces and nephews. Her family was her pride and joy!

Jane grew up in Purvis, North Carolina with her family who farmed the land. The family moved to Rowland when Jane was in high school. Jane married Mervin on September 7, 1958. She and Mervin raised their family in Rowland, and were members of First Baptist Church. There she enjoyed singing in the choir, and was a member of her Sunday School class that she attended faithfully. After Mervin’s death on November 21, 2006, Jane moved to Dillon in 2009, to be closer to family. She also re-joined First Baptist Church of Dillon where she and Mervin and their two girls originally attended before moving to Rowland, North Carolina in 1968.

Jane retired from First Citizens Bank, Dillon, SC in 2009, after many years of loyal service. In retirement, Jane volunteered at McLeod Hospital Dillon where she enjoyed working with the Auxiliary at The Pink Dogwood Gift Shop. Jane was an avid bridge player for decades, she and Mervin were members of the Dillon Bridge Club where wonderful friendships were established that lasted for many years.

There will be a graveside service for Jane at Rowland Cemetery, Rowland, North Carolina on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 400 North 4th Avenue, Dillon, South Carolina 29536 or First Baptist Church, 401 West Main Street, Rowland, North Carolina 28383.