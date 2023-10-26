PHOTO GALLERY: Judgement House Held At East Dillon Baptist Church

Judgement House was held at East Dillon Baptist Church. The theme was “Overdose.” It was a well-attended event. Here are some photos depicting the various scenes:

SCENE 1:Johnson Home

SCENE 2: Youth Talent Show

SCENE 3: Party Scene

SCENE 4: Overdose

SCENE 5: Judgement

SCENE 6: Hell

SCENE 7: Robing Heaven

Also pictured are the prayer warriors, closing room, encouragers, guides/security, kitchen staff, and reservations.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into single screen, and then again enlarge.

