PHOTO GALLERY: Judgement House Held At East Dillon Baptist Church

Judgement House was held at East Dillon Baptist Church. The theme was “Overdose.” It was a well-attended event. Here are some photos depicting the various scenes:
SCENE 1:Johnson Home
SCENE 2: Youth Talent Show
SCENE 3: Party Scene
SCENE 4: Overdose
SCENE 5: Judgement
SCENE 6: Hell
SCENE 7: Robing Heaven
Also pictured are the prayer warriors, closing room, encouragers, guides/security, kitchen staff, and reservations.
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
