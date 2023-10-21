PHOTO GALLERY: Help For Veterans Health Fair (2023) Is Success

The Help For Veterans Health Fair was a big success. The event was held on Thursday, October 19, at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. Many thanks to the volunteers and vendors who participated as well as to those who purchased chicken bog tickets/ The health fair provided health screenings, information, giveaways, and a free meal for veterans and vendors. This year was the first year that it was also open to the general public.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

