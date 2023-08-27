Dillon Mayor Speaks To VFW

By John Harlow

Dillon Mayor Tally McColl was the program speaker for the Dillon VFW at its stated meeting on August 10th. Post Commander John Harlow introduced Mayor McColl as a friend of Veterans and he expressed the appreciation of the Dillon VFW for the past and continued support provided to Veterans by the City of Dillon.

As is the tradition at Dillon VFW meetings, the evening began with singing one of the military service songs and this night it was the US Air Force Service song led by USAF Veterans Lloyd Brown and Joey Williams. The mayor joined in the singing as together we celebrated in song the United States Air Force and the men and women who have served in this distinguished branch of the military.

In his remarks to the Veterans, Mayor McColl told the Veterans that he believes there is nothing greater than service to God and Country. He said, “This community is proud of Post 6091 for the work you do in our community, and we are proud of your service to our country.” He congratulated the Dillon VFW Post on its recent recognition as the Most Outstanding VFW Post in South Carolina. He told the Veterans that the work of the Dillon VFW for local Veterans and their families in helping them apply for VA benefits and services is invaluable. He said, “The City of Dillon and the surrounding community benefit greatly from your willingness to volunteer and help other Veterans and other Veteran organizations.” The mayor talked about the local Veteran programs on Memorial Day, Patriots Day, Veterans Day, and other events promoted and supported by local Veterans that help promote patriotism among our school students and in our community, and he thanked the VFW for its support of these programs. He spoke about the names of Veterans in the recent Dillon Herald Purple Heart edition, of the 92 names on the Memorial Wall at Dillon’s Veterans Square, and of the importance of telling our younger citizens about the sacrifices these men and women have made for America. He said, “As a City, I can tell you that the City of Dillon will support you Veterans with these events in any way possible.” In closing, the mayor expressed the appreciation of the City of Dillon for the work of the Dillon VFW in assisting local Veterans, and for the military service of all Veterans to our Country. The mayor said, “It is citizens like you who are willing to give back that make Dillon such a special place to live and raise our families.”

Following his remarks, Mayor McColl answered questions from Veterans to include a question about homeless Veterans in Dillon. The mayor said that he is aware of the need and that there is an effort by a local non-profit to help homeless Veterans and he provided that contact information. He went on to say that the City of Dillon does provide a bus ticket back home to any Veteran found stranded in Dillon.

Post Commander Harlow thanked the mayor for his time, for his remarks, and for his support of Veterans. Commander Harlow commented to the Veterans, “Not many could stand before us here at the Dillon VFW like Mayor McColl did and know that there are 92 names listed on the Memorial Wall at Veterans Square.” The mayor received the well-earned applause from VFW members.