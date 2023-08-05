Allyson Carmichael Selected As New Head Of School At Pee Dee Academy

Allyson Carmichael has been selected as the new Head of School at Pee Dee Academy.

“I am honored to lead a school that has outstanding educators and staff, a persevering student body, and such a supportive community,” said Carmichael. “I feel fortunate to be part of this school as well as provide support to its students and families.”

Pee Dee Academy is more than just a school to Carmichael and has a great deal of meaning to her and her family. “My husband John (owner of Dillon Community Pharmacy and Dillon Family Pharmacy) and I grew up in this area and met at PDA. We are proud “Golden Eagle” graduates from the 2001 class. Jack and Jesse, my two boys, are upcoming seventh and fourth graders,” said Carmichael. She is proud to be able to rear her family in a community and school that values high standards and provides rich learning experiences.

Carmichael earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with a major in accounting from the University of South Carolina. She also obtained a Master of Accountancy in Taxation degree and a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in Business Education from the University of South Carolina.

Carmichael has 15 years of higher education experience as a former Program Director at Florence-Darlington Technical College in the Business and Computer Technologies Department. During those years, she has taught, advised, and mentored students and served on numerous committees. She feels that this knowledge and experience will help her work with parents to ensure each child’s success.

“I look at education as a life-long process where each year at PDA we will continue to learn and grow from our students, teachers, parents, and Board of Directors,” said Carmichael, who encourages everyone to become involved and work together to create an environment at Pee Dee Academy for the students to thrive. “I am anticipating a fantastic school year and look forward to meeting and working with everyone,” Carmichael said.