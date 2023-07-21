Feed The Community Cookout Is Saturday

By Dr. Orlando McCauley

Feed The Community campaign is an outreach effort of Saint Matthew AME Church, being spearheaded by the Feed My Lambs Ministry.

There will be a cookout this coming Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m. Everyone including our less fortunate brothers and sisters for whom Christ died, is invited to come and get a free meal.

We will serve until supply runs out.We will also be giving away of some clothing items.

We are under obligation by scriptural command to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the sick, help the down-trodden among other things (Matt. 25:35-37)—that’s what this outreach effort is all about. We have done several distributions of relief items in the past here in the communities incluling Rowland, North Carolina.

This week’s evangelistic outreach effort will take place on the side of the parking lot of the Family Dollar Store downtown Dillon, Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Come everybody, let’s fellowship while we break bread together.