MPD Donates $2,500 To Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

DARLINGTON, SC – June 5, 2023 – MPD Electric Cooperative recently donated $2,500 to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office toward the acquisition of a training facility and firing range for officers.

“Our law enforcement officers are some of the most selfless public servants in our community,” said Matt Haynie, chief marketing officer of MPD Electric Cooperative. “Officer training and safety is of the utmost importance, and we are proud to support this project.”

The future facility will serve as a multi-purpose building for classes and training and can accommodate agencies across the region. It will also house a six-lane firing range that will be utilized to keep deputies’ firearm certifications up to date with South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy standards.

“We greatly appreciate this donation from MPD Electric Cooperative,” said Sheriff Larry McNeil. “I will continue to work as hard as I can to help find ways to develop and maintain a respectful, well trained law enforcement agency that serves the citizens of Marlboro County with the highest standards possible.”

MPD was formed in 2020 through the merger of Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with the goal of creating joint economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and overall improved service for members residing in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion, and Marlboro Counties.