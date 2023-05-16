BREAD OF LIFE: O Give Thanks Unto the Lord

By Pastor Rickey Levon Stuckey,

Dillon Parish

Psalm 136:1-4

King James Version

O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever.

O give thanks unto the God of gods: for his mercy endureth for ever.

O give thanks to the Lord of lords: for his mercy endureth for ever.

To him who alone doeth great wonders: for his mercy endureth for ever.

My brothers and sisters, I want you to look back over your lives and see where the Lord has brought you from or out of and then tell Him thank you.

For, if it had not been for the Lord on your side, you would not even be here, God has been good to us and so many times we take it for granted and act like we are here on our own. It was nobody but God who allowed us to sleep last night without hurt, harm, or danger.

It was God who woke us up this morning clothed in our right minds. God blessed us to have a roof over our heads, provided clothes to put on, and vehicles to ride around in.

There are so many people out here homeless, hungry, but who are more thankful than some folks in the church who call themselves a child of God.

We need to be thankful to God for all that He’s done, is still doing, and is going to do for us.

Every day of our lives should be filled with the joy of the Lord in our hearts. If you think you got it bad, just keep living and looking around and you will find so many more with worse problems than you. Start by going to these hospitals and nursing homes. People of God, please pray for the people in this world that we live in now because man is becoming more evil-hearted than ever before. A lot of our young people are dealing with so many worldly temptations and are so easily misdirected by the wrong people. Look at all these senseless killings.

Please pray and realize until we, learn how to give thanks, honor, glorify, worship, and put Jesus Christ first in our lives, we are going to continue to fall. I believe that we are living in the last and evil days and God is speaking, but are we listening? It is a fact that we need to be more thankful to God. Tell somebody today to stop complaining and just be thankful to God! When our hearts are not filled with thanksgiving, it can and will be filled with everything else of this world (hate, lying, backbiting, and just down-right evil).

It’s past time that we give Thanks Unto The Lord.